Palestinian Dies at Israeli Checkpoint While Trying to Reach Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

A Palestinian man has died at an Israeli checkpoint while trying to reach Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

Sixty-three-year-old Sulieman Jamal Al-Harroub from West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) died while crossing an Israeli military checkpoint known as 300, located north of Bethlehem, Wafa reported yesterday.

BREAKING 🛑| Sulaiman Jamal Hroub, 63, died from a stroke which resulted from the overcrowding caused by Israeli movement… Posted by Palestinian Street on Friday, May 17, 2019

Al-Harroub died while traveling to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Palestinian medical sources said that he died due to a heart attack which occurred while he was waiting at the crossing.

It is worth noting that, at the start of Ramadan, Israel published videos and media reports claiming it had eased the passage for Palestinians through its crossings across the occupied West Bank so they could travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque for the holy month.

Once thru the checkpoint [where men + women were separated + had to pass through separately, on foot] families had to reunite before boarding tourist busses that picked them up at Qalandiya + brought them nr the Old City of East Jerusalem. From there, they had to walk to Al-Aqsa, https://t.co/fkKfAN76g7 — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) May 17, 2019

The videos showed Palestinians leaving the checkpoints easily, ignoring the long queues which force travelers to stand out in the sun before entering the checkpoint terminals.

In addition, the Israeli police have repeatedly attacked Palestinian worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, as have settlers who repeatedly storm the compound.

