Palestinian Dies from Wounds Inflicted during Gaza Protest in May

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces during the Great March of Return protest in May – on the besieged Gaza Strip’s border with Gaza – succumbed to his wounds on Monday, medical sources have said.

Palestinian succumbs to wounds, #Gaza death toll rises to 168 A #Palestinian today succumb to wounds he had sustained on 14 May during “the Great March of Return” protests along the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip. Source: Middle East Monitor https://t.co/F5mddbbKGl pic.twitter.com/X5pkU0qgKt — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) August 13, 2018

Wissam Yousef Hijazi, 30, was critically injured by Israeli forces on May 14, during the border crossing protests east of Khan Younis.

WIssam Yousef Hijazi, 30, has died from wounds sustained on May 14th when he was shot by Israeli snipers at the #GreatReturnMarch protests in the illegally blockaded Gaza Strip: https://t.co/86tSpkLg7E pic.twitter.com/LbDuHbLWKd — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) August 13, 2018

He continued receiving treatment at the hospital up until the gunshot wounds finally resulted in his death.

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)