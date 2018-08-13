Palestinian Dies from Wounds Inflicted during Gaza Protest in May

Wissam Yousef Hijazi, 30, succumbed to his wounds, after being shot by an Israeli sniper during protests in Gaza on May 14.

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces during the Great March of Return protest in May – on the besieged Gaza Strip’s border with Gaza – succumbed to his wounds on Monday, medical sources have said.

Wissam Yousef Hijazi, 30, was critically injured by Israeli forces on May 14, during the border crossing protests east of Khan Younis.

He continued receiving treatment at the hospital up until the gunshot wounds finally resulted in his death.

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

