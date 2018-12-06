Palestinian Elderly Woman Run Over by Jewish Settler

A Palestinian elderly woman was run over by a Jewish settler, on Wednesday, near the illegal Jewish settlement of Efrat, south of Bethlehem City in the southern occupied West Bank.

Elderly Woman Injured After Colonialist Settler Rammed Her With His Car – https://t.co/dENQjUCO38 #Palestine pic.twitter.com/PPnu0miLMU — al whit (@soitiz) December 5, 2018

Head of the Palestinian Red Crescent First Aid and Emergency Department, Muhammad Awad, said that a 70-year-old Palestinian woman, identified as Fatima Issa, from the Jurat al-Shamaa village, was transferred to the al-Yamama Hospital, in the nearby al-Khader village, for treatment after she was run over by a Jewish settler.

Awad added that the woman suffered bruises and a dislocation in her shoulder.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)