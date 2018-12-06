Palestinian Elderly Woman Run Over by Jewish Settler

December 6, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank (Photo: MEMO)

A Palestinian elderly woman was run over by a Jewish settler, on Wednesday, near the illegal Jewish settlement of Efrat, south of Bethlehem City in the southern occupied West Bank.

Head of the Palestinian Red Crescent First Aid and Emergency Department, Muhammad Awad, said that a 70-year-old Palestinian woman, identified as Fatima Issa, from the Jurat al-Shamaa village, was transferred to the al-Yamama Hospital, in the nearby al-Khader village, for treatment after she was run over by a Jewish settler.

Awad added that the woman suffered bruises and a dislocation in her shoulder.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.