Palestinian Envoy to OIC: It is Time for Britain to Recognize State of Palestine

Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassador Mahir Karaki affirmed that it is time to achieve what he called the “unfinished business” of the Balfour Declaration.

Speaking to the OIC Union of News Agencies (UNA), Karaki said the British government has decided to “mark the centenary with pride”.

“At the same time, Britain maintains its commitment and support for the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and calls for the fulfillment of the “unfinished business” of the second half of the Balfour Declaration… It seems that the only plausible and credible way for Britain to do that is to join the 138 countries that recognize the State of Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed OIC’s deep concern at the celebration of the centenary, urging the British government to undertake a constructive position and uphold its historic, political and moral responsibility to end the Israeli occupation and enable the Palestinian people to regain their inalienable rights, including the right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Karaki said the devastating ramifications of this calamitous declaration continue until the present day, “forcing many Palestinians into displacement and dispossession, leading to the annexation and appropriation of the Palestinian land, resulting in al-Nakba (catestrophe) of the 1948 and the continuation of the settlement regime.”

He pointed out that the grave injustice and suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people to date are a direct consequence of this catastrophic promise that created Israel – the occupying power – at the expense of the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people have endured a century of ongoing injustice, displacement and denial as a result of this infamous declaration. Is it not time for the Palestinian people, after all these years, to live in dignity, freedom and sovereignty?” he added in his statement.

