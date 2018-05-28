Palestinian Families: Save Our Homes from Israeli Demolition (VIDEO)

Palestinian families in the village of Aqaba, north of the West Bank, on Sunday called on Palestinian human rights organizations and the government to save their homes from the Israeli demolition orders.

The Israeli authorities have recently issued orders to demolish the homes of 20 families in the village of Aqaba under the pretext of being built in Area C.

The head of Aqaba village council, Sami Sadiq said the decision was issued by the Israeli Defense Ministry and ordered the all houses built during the past six months in Area C to be demolished if they were not inhibited by their owners.

He added that the village council has been trying to contact human rights organizations and the media in an attempt to stop the decision and protect the homes.

This morning,Israel demolished homes in the village of AlAqaba making 18 Palestinians homelesshttp://t.co/NkLUSUzFLi pic.twitter.com/412uncIPCc — Lana (@lana_palestine) August 7, 2015

In an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, he pointed out that the houses are built on land owned by their owners who have owner documents.

Ibrahim Yusuf Jaber, the owner of one of the houses threatened with demolition said the decision stipulates to demolish the house within 60 days if I do not move in, but 40 days have already passed while we received the orders only two days ago.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)