Palestinian Farmer Attacked by Israeli Settlers Twice in a Month

A group of Israeli settlers assaulted a Palestinian farmer in the village of al-Tiwani in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron on Sunday.
According to local sources, settlers from illegal Havat Maon settlement assaulted Jumaa Mousa Rabai, 45, while he was grazing sheep.
🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli colonists brutally beaten Palestinian farmer near Yatta city in Hebron . . مستوطنون يعتدون بالضرب على مزارع فلسطيني في منطقة توانة المهددة بالاستيطان شرق مدينة يطا بالخليل، صباح اليوم. . #Türkçe : #Filistin : israilli sömürgeci yerleşimciler (hırsız, gaspçı,katil !) El Halil, Yatta yakınlarında, bir çiftçiye vahşice saldırdılar ve öldüresiye darp ettiler !
Rabai sustained minor fractures and bruises across his body as a result of the assault, and was transferred to the Abu al-Hasan al-Qasim hospital in Yatta for treatment.
Earlier this month, Rabai was attacked by the same settlers: they broke his car and threw rocks at his home during a raid on the village in which the settlers attempted to set fire to the local mosque.
Farmer Jumaa Mousa Rabai was attacked by illegal Israeli settlers from the illegal colony of Havat Maon on Sunday March 25th.
The Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and they often carry out their acts of violence in the presence of Israeli military forces.
The majority of settler thefts committed against Palestinians are met with impunity, with Israelis rarely facing consequence for such thefts.
Only 1.9 percent of complaints submitted by Palestinians against Israeli settler attacks or theft result in a conviction.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
