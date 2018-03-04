Palestinian Farmer Killed by Israeli Forces at Gaza Border

Palestinian youth confront Israeli soliders after a Palestinian farmer was shot in the West Bank. (Photo: MEMO, file)

A Palestinian farmer was shot and injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire to the east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday. He later succumbed to his wounds.

According to the Israeli forces, the man, identified as Mohammed Ata Abu Jame, 59, was in a ‘restricted buffer zone’ and that they feared he could cross; however, according to local sources, he was injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire while he was working in his farm.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

