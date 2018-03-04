Palestinian Farmer Killed by Israeli Forces at Gaza Border

A Palestinian farmer was shot and injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire to the east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday. He later succumbed to his wounds.

The Palestinian Martyr Mohammed Abu Jameh, who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip today. Abu Jameh is a Palestinian farmer ,and he was shot dead by Israel saboteurs while he was working in his land. pic.twitter.com/Aw4uH0mdWw — Belal yaghi (@Belal_Yaghi) March 3, 2018

According to the Israeli forces, the man, identified as Mohammed Ata Abu Jame, 59, was in a ‘restricted buffer zone’ and that they feared he could cross; however, according to local sources, he was injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire while he was working in his farm.

#Palestine : #Gaza : The farewell of the farmer Mohammed Abu Jameh, 59, who was shot by the occupation east of Khan Younis south of the #Gaza Strip yesterday during the cultivation of his farm pic.twitter.com/K7M0IK040z — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) March 4, 2018

