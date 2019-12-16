Palestinian Female Journalist Placed under Administrative Detention in Israel

December 16, 2019 News
Palestinian journalist and activist Bushra Al-Taweel. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli authorities today issued an administrative detention order for a period of four months against Palestinian journalist Bushra al-Taweel, 26, who was detained last week at her family home in al-Bireh, Ramallah’s twin city, said the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

This brings the number of Palestinian women held in administrative detention to three, including Shorouk al-Badan, from Bethlehem, and Ala al-Bisher, from Qalqiliya.

PPS said Taweel had been arrested by the Israeli occupation three times before her current detention and since 2011 when she was sentenced to a prison term of 16 and a half months and was released as part of a prisoners’ exchange deal.

In 2014, the Israeli military re-arrested her to serve her previous sentence.

In 2017, Taweel was arrested again and place in administrative detention under the pretext of secret evidence.

Her detention lasted for eight months, until she was arrested once again on December 11, days after the release of her father, Jamal al-Taweel, former mayor of al-Bireh who served 20 months in administrative detention for his role in the resistance.

Taweel’s mother had also served time in Israeli detention for her resistance to the occupation.

The PPS said the number of female prisoners in Israeli jails has reached 42, of whom 38 are held at Damon Prison, while the remaining four, including Taweel, are kept in Hasharon detention center.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

