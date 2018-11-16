Palestinian Fisherman Killed in Gaza despite Ceasefire (VIDEO)

A Palestinian fisherman in Gaza was killed by the Israeli military firing on Wednesday after the ceasefire came into effect.

The fishermen’s union said the 20-year-old man was working on the beach near the land maritime fence separating Gaza from Israel when he was shot in the stomach.

Away from Lieberman-dominated news, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian fisherman in the occupied Gaza Strip. Nawwaf al-Attar was shot w/ live fire some 30m from shore, & barely 24 hours into the ceasefire.https://t.co/siYQyksRtGhttps://t.co/WLC9r3jOczhttps://t.co/dJC7hkbv3P pic.twitter.com/glEiNNrgUD — Ben White (@benabyad) November 14, 2018

The fisherman’s killing calls into question the fragile ceasefire that began in Gaza overnight.

Senior Hamas official Ismail Haniya said in a statement earlier on Wednesday:

“Should the occupation [Israel] stop its aggression and return to the ceasefire, understandings will be possible.”

Palestinian fisherman shot dead near #Gaza border despite ceasefire https://t.co/8OYSg9hGUv — Paul Seligman (@PaulMSeligman) November 15, 2018

But Palestinians in the strip, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 and has experienced three Israeli wars since 2008, told Al Jazeera they don’t believe the ceasefire will hold.

A 34-year-old schoolteacher named Mohammed Baroud said he did not believe the truce would last “simply because Israel has never stuck to any agreement in the past”.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)