Palestinian Fishermen Come Under Israeli Fire

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers. (Photo: ActiveStills)

Israeli naval forces opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats off the coast of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces targeted the fishermen for no reason. No injuries were reported.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

The al-Mezan Center for Human Rights reported in May that since the beginning of the year, Israel had seized five fishing boats, detained 14 Palestinian fishermen, shot and injured four, while two fisherman have been killed.

Israel's gunboats close in on Palestinian fishing vessels in Gaza, kidnap two fishermen & confiscate their boat https://t.co/a5ETUcqynT — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 18, 2017

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)