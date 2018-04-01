Fans of Scottish football club Celtic have flown Palestinian flags during a match in solidarity with Palestinian protesters killed by Israeli forces this week, in the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

Celtic FC supporters waved 16 Palestinian flags on Saturday during a game for the 16 Gazans killed during the mass demonstration demanding the right to return of Palestinian refugees, fans reported on social media.

Palestine flags out in force at the #Celtic game in solidarity with those murdered in #Gaza.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/KUBikvmq1N — Palestine Observer (@PalObserver) April 1, 2018

The Glasgow football team’s fan base has long been known for their support for the Palestinian cause and often staged acts of solidarity with Palestinians.

Remember when we matched the fine for Palestine?https://t.co/Hsk8zoRdoz — Kevin Hughes (@M0sstr00per) March 30, 2018

Many of the team’s fans are the descendants of Irish immigrants and sympathize with the plight of oppressed people around the world.

Celtic embraces the Palestinian people in this painful journey.

We love you Palestine! pic.twitter.com/KCJ9IQrwpl — Imtiyaz makrani (@Imtiyazmakrani4) April 1, 2018

Last year, European football’s governing body fined Celtic FC, after fans flew Palestinian flags during a Champions League clash with Israeli team Hapoel Beer Sheva

Israeli forces opened fire on tens of thousands of Gazan protesters near the border on Friday, using live fire and tear gas to force back smaller numbers of demonstrators who approached the heavily fortified border fence.

I’ve never come across a football club that loves Palestine as much as Glasgow Celtic ☘️ Jerusalem is Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/VbObF0DPPA — Mo (@Mo_EastEnd1993) December 10, 2017

The attack killed 16 people and injured over 1,400 people – 758 of them by live fire.

The incident has been condemned by human rights groups and politicians as a “shocking disproportionate response” to the protest.

The #Irish identity of #Celtic fans is a key reason for their solidarity with caged #Palestinians living under the Israeli jackboot https://t.co/63LIZxLiEb https://t.co/CCH4j3Gvvd — CP MacLochlainn (@CPMacL2008) April 1, 2018

Israel has defended the army fire at Palestinians who broke away from the main protest of tens of thousands and neared the heavily fortified fence around the Gaza Strip.

“Well done to our soldiers,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a statement on Saturday.

