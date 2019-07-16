Palestinian FM Calls for International Inquiry into Death of Palestinian Prisoner

Protest against the death of a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli jail. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian Foreign Ministry today called for an international inquiry into the death of a Palestinian detainee held in an Israeli jail.

He said in a statement that the Israeli government and its security apparatus, including the Israel Prison Service (IPS), are fully responsible for the death of Nassar Taqatqa, 31 while undergoing interrogation in its prison cells.

Taqatqa, from Beit Fajjar in the south of the occupied West Bank, was detained on June 19 and was kept in solitary confinement when he was found dead this morning in his cell.

Reports said Taqatqa was kept in a cell in humid and bad living conditions and infested with insects. He was also tortured during long and rough interrogation, was tied in his hands and legs all the time and that he was seen bleeding where he was tied.

The Foreign Ministry called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to form an international investigation committee to look into the reasons for the death of Taqatqa and to provide legal and political protection to all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

