Palestinian FM: US Seeking Contact with PA

May 11, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. (Photo: File)

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki yesterday revealed that US officials have sent messages that they want to resume contacts with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

However, Al-Maliki said that there has been no contact with the US Administration, stressing that any contact must be proceeded by US recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

Al-Maliki – who is visiting New York to attend an unofficial meeting of UN Security Council member states on the Palestinian issue – said that the US thinks it can lure the Palestinians with money and they will concede Jerusalem or a future Palestinian state, Al-Wattan Voice reported, citing Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Al-Maliki said:

“They are mistaken. The Palestinians are not ready to discuss any plan which does not include the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He also called on US officials to cancel their decision regarding Jerusalem:

“They have to reiterate their respect for international legitimacy and the two-state solution. If this happens, we will have no problem sitting with them.”

Meanwhile, the foreign minister stressed that Arab states do not put pressure on the PA but “respect our positions and pass them to the US Administration”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

