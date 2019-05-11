Palestinian FM: US Seeking Contact with PA

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki yesterday revealed that US officials have sent messages that they want to resume contacts with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

However, Al-Maliki said that there has been no contact with the US Administration, stressing that any contact must be proceeded by US recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

"This is not a peace plan but rather conditions for surrender." Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian foreign minister. https://t.co/ZUuazv85q1 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 10, 2019

Al-Maliki – who is visiting New York to attend an unofficial meeting of UN Security Council member states on the Palestinian issue – said that the US thinks it can lure the Palestinians with money and they will concede Jerusalem or a future Palestinian state, Al-Wattan Voice reported, citing Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Al-Maliki said:

“They are mistaken. The Palestinians are not ready to discuss any plan which does not include the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The #US seems to be crafting a plan for a #Palestinian surrender to Israel instead of a peace deal, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a meeting at the United Nations attended by U.S. Middle East peace negotiator Jason Greenblatt. https://t.co/F6b7tEdixq — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) May 10, 2019

He also called on US officials to cancel their decision regarding Jerusalem:

“They have to reiterate their respect for international legitimacy and the two-state solution. If this happens, we will have no problem sitting with them.”

Meanwhile, the foreign minister stressed that Arab states do not put pressure on the PA but “respect our positions and pass them to the US Administration”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)