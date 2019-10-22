Palestinian Forced to Demolish His own Home in Jerusalem

October 22, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel demolishes homes near apartheid wall in Jerusalem. (Photo: via AJE)

A Palestinian resident of Jabal al Mukabbir neighborhood in East Jerusalem, tore down his home after he received a demolition order from the Israeli authorities, said a local official.

Fatah movement’s secretary-general in Jabal al-Mukabbir, Iyad Bashir, told WAFA Sultan Bashir got the demolition order for his 50-square-meter house a month ago under the pretext of proximity to the US embassy, which is illegally located in Jerusalem.

Bashir was forced to demolish his own house to avoid paying exorbitant costs if the Israeli West Jerusalem municipality demolishes it.

(Wafa, PC,  Social Media)

