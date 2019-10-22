Palestinian Forced to Demolish His own Home in Jerusalem

A Palestinian resident of Jabal al Mukabbir neighborhood in East Jerusalem, tore down his home after he received a demolition order from the Israeli authorities, said a local official.

SELF-DEMOLITIONS IN EAST JERUSALEM:

On the first week of February 2019, four Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighbourhoods of Silwan, Jabal al Mukabbir and Ath Thuri were forced to self-demolish their… https://t.co/yufQPU3jvO — ICAHDUK (@ICAHDUK) February 7, 2019

Fatah movement’s secretary-general in Jabal al-Mukabbir, Iyad Bashir, told WAFA Sultan Bashir got the demolition order for his 50-square-meter house a month ago under the pretext of proximity to the US embassy, which is illegally located in Jerusalem.

Bashir was forced to demolish his own house to avoid paying exorbitant costs if the Israeli West Jerusalem municipality demolishes it.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)