Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry Slams Israel’s Decision to Close Jerusalem’s Golden Gate

Sep 10 2017 / 8:32 pm
July saw a two-week long protest at Al-Aqsa following Israel's installation of electronic gates at the holy compound (Photo: File)

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs condemned on Sunday the decision of the Israeli public prosecutor to shut down the Golden Gate, one of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

The ministry said Israeli authorities are gradually altering the historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque so that “they could absorb any potential response [from the Palestinians and Muslims]”.

It said the decision to shut down the gate could lead to disastrous consequences in the region, a matter that requires a “strong reaction from the Islamic Cooperation Organization”.

The Ministry called on all competent international agencies and organizations, on top of which the United Nations, to live up to their responsibility and protect the Islamic holy site.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

 

