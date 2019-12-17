Palestinian Forum Announces Palestinian Tradition Awards Winners in London (VIDEOS)

On December 13, the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) announced the winners of the annual Palestinian Tradition Awards for the preservation of Palestinian heritage, with categories in four fields: music, fashion, food, and embroidery.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain announced on Friday 13.12.2019 the names of the winners of the annual award for the preservation of the Palestinian heritage with… https://t.co/uHE5aZa0e4 — Bayt Exhibition (@LeVieYa) December 14, 2019

This year’s awards ceremony took place during the PBF’s annual gala dinner. An award was presented to Sir Iain Chalmers and his wife Lady Jan, for their Palestinian History Tapestry Project. The tapestry illustrates the history of the land of Palestine and its people, from the Neolithic Era to the present day.

PALESTINIAN EMBROIDERY IS STILL ALIVE Watch who London celebrates the history of Palestinian embroidery. Posted by PAL+ English on Friday, December 14, 2018

Suhad Jarrar was also one of the winners, collecting the prize for the Palestinian Costume Preservation Award for her exhibition showcasing a historical collection of Palestinian garments, in addition to the tools used to preserve and restore them.

Palestinian Youtuber, Basil El-Haj, won the Palestinian Cuisine Award for his outstanding episode on the largest maklouba (meaning ‘upside-down’- a dish containing meat, rice, and fried vegetables), which was organized by the PFB, with the episode achieving millions of views.

The PFB also presented the Palestinian Music Award to Forsen, a group of young British men of Palestinian origin, excelling in Dabkeh.

Humanitarian donations were collected at the gathering, for Palestinian and Syrian refugees in northern Syria.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)