Palestinian Forum in Britain Organizes Largest Palestinian Festival in London

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) announced its plans to organize the Palestine Festival 2018, billed as the biggest Palestinian festival in Europe. The festival will be held in London and will include a conference on Palestinians of Britain.

In a statement the PFB said the festival will be held on December 15-16, calling on people from all walks of life to attend and learn about Palestinian culture and struggle which has lasting decades to achieve liberation from the occupation and restore the people’s usurped and violated rights.

The conference will discuss the reality and situation of Palestinians in Britain, the future of their work in the country, and the distinction and uniqueness of their cause. It will also discuss the political, cultural, humanitarian, social and other consequences of this.

The festival will include musical performances, Dabkeh (Palestinian folklore dance), and traditional Palestinian food and sweets (such as falafel, hummus, foul, knafeh, etc.)

