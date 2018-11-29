Palestinian Forum in Britain Organizes Largest Palestinian Festival in London

November 29, 2018 Articles, Features
Palestinians perform Dabke during the Great March of Return. (Photo: via the Great March of Return)

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) announced its plans to organize the Palestine Festival 2018, billed as the biggest Palestinian festival in Europe. The festival will be held in London and will include a conference on Palestinians of Britain.

In a statement the PFB said the festival will be held on December 15-16, calling on people from all walks of life to attend and learn about Palestinian culture and struggle which has lasting decades to achieve liberation from the occupation and restore the people’s usurped and violated rights.

The conference will discuss the reality and situation of Palestinians in Britain, the future of their work in the country, and the distinction and uniqueness of their cause. It will also discuss the political, cultural, humanitarian, social and other consequences of this.

The festival will include musical performances, Dabkeh (Palestinian folklore dance), and traditional Palestinian food and sweets (such as falafel, hummus, foul, knafeh, etc.)

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.