Palestinian Girl Dies After Being Shot by Israeli Forces

Jun 2 2017 / 11:09 am
Israeli Soldiers (Photo: TV Grab)

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl who was shot and critically injured on Thursday by Israeli forces, succumbed to her wounds Friday morning, according to the hospital where the girl was being treated.

The teen, identified as Nuf Uqab Abd al-Jabbar Infiaat from the Jenin-area village of Yaabad, was shot after she stabbed and lightly injured an Israeli soldier near the entrance of the illegal Mevo Dotan settlement in the Jenin district of the northern occupied West Bank.

The Hillel Yaffe medical center in the Israeli city of Hadera released a statement Friday saying the girl had succumbed to her wounds.

Following the stabbing on Thursday, Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom said in a statement on social media that the soldier was in “light condition,” while the Palestinian had been “neutralized” – the term used in Israel to refer indifferently to when a Palestinian has been injured or killed.

Security camera footage shared by Israeli media allegedly showed the young Palestinian passing the gate of Mevo Dotan, out of the camera’s sight, shortly before fleeing, pursued by Israeli security forces.

Video footage released by AJ+ showed Israeli settlers insulting the young Palestinian as she lay wounded on the ground, calling her a “bitch” and telling her she deserved to die.

Infiaat was the 27th Palestinian to have been killed by Israelis since the beginning of 2017.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

 

