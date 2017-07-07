Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Palestinian Government Hails UNESCO’s Refuting Of Israeli Claims In Jerusalem

Jul 7 2017 / 8:22 pm
UNESCO recently called on Israel to return Al-Aqsa Mosque to pre-1967 war status. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian government in Ramallah hailed on Wednesday a new UNESCO resolution refuting Israeli claims in occupied East Jerusalem and calling all Israeli measures there as null and void.

Government spokesman Yousef al-Mahmoud said the new resolution comes after a series of previous resolutions all of which emphasize that the Israeli narrative on Jerusalem is fabricated.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Council passed on Tuesday a resolution denouncing Israeli activity in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Jordanian-sponsored resolution called Israel “the occupying Power” in the Old City of Jerusalem and reaffirmed previous UN resolutions denying Israel’s claims to East Jerusalem.

The resolution slammed “the failure of the Israeli occupying authorities to cease the persistent excavations, tunneling, works, projects and other illegal practices in East Jerusalem, particularly in and around the Old City of Jerusalem, which are illegal under international law.”

Al-Mahmoud called on the international community and all relevant international institutions and organizations to “enforce these decisions on the ground in order to lift injustice, oppression and domination practiced by the occupying Power against our steadfast people in the City of Jerusalem and against its Islamic and Christian holy places.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

