Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem Banned Entry to West Bank

December 6, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Adnan Ghaith, Jerusalem's Palestinian governor. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Israeli intelligence handed an order to the Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, banning him from entry to the occupied West Bank for six consecutive months, on Thursday.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli intelligence summoned Ghaith for interrogation and handed him a six-month ban order under the pretext of participation in “illegal and violent activities.”

Sources added that the Israeli intelligence told Ghaith he will receive another order next week, which would include additional details of the ban.

The ban comes after several days following Ghaith’s release from Israeli detention.

Ghaith was released under strict conditions, including being banned entry from the occupied West Bank for two weeks and to pay a financial bail.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

