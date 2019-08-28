Palestinian Harvard Student Deported for Friends’ Facebook Posts (VIDEO)

August 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian student Ismail B. Ajjawi. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian student’s plans to start his freshman year at Harvard was thwarted by Boston immigration officials after they allegedly read posts on his friends’ Facebook that “opposed” the US. 

Ismail B. Ajjawi, 17, from Tyre, Lebanon, was deported from Boston Logan International Airport shortly after he landed, the Harvard Crimson reported. 

US officials interrogated Ajjaawi for hours and searched his phone and computer, a written statement by Ajjawi reveals.

Eight hours of interrogation included questions about the young students’ religion and religious practices in Lebanon and the social media activity of his friends. 

A US immigration officer searched Ajjawi’s phone and laptop for five of the eight hours, Ajjawi said, after which he was questioned about the political views of his friends on Facebook.

He wrote:

“After the five hours ended, she called me into a room, and she started screaming at me. She said that she found people posting political points of view that oppose the US on my friend[s] list.”

Ajjawi told the officer he had not made any political posts or commented on the posts of his friends. “I have no single post on my timeline discussing politics,” he wrote. 

Nevertheless, his visa was canceled and he was informed he would be deported.

Harvard University is looking to resolve the matter. AMIDEAST, a non-profit organization that awarded Ajawi a scholarship to study in the US, is also providing him with legal assistance. 

Ajjawi wrote from Lebanon that he hopes to have his visa reinstated so that he can return to Harvard in time for classes, which start next Tuesday.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.