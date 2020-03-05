UPDATED: Palestinian Health Minister Confirms Seven Coronavirus Cases, Calls for State of Emergency

Update: Minister of Health Mai Kaileh confirmed today that there are seven cases of coronavirus in Palestine, the first since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

During a press conference in Bethlehem, the Minister said that twenty Palestinians were examined because they were suspected of having the disease and seven people have tested positive with the coronavirus disease.

The seven, who worked at a hotel in where a group of Greek tourists had stayed between February 23 and 27, were admitted to a quarantine set up in Jericho.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has called for enforcing the state of emergency in the city and the surrounding towns and villages.

The Ministry said in a statement that as a result of suspected coronavirus cases in Bethlehem, it calls for canceling all activities and events in the city, including sports, closing all educational institutions, as well as mosques and churches for 14 days.

It also called for canceling all hotel reservations for tourists coming to Palestine.

The ministry said that Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, where the suspected cases come from, will be quarantined.

Reports said the Christian churches have decided to close the Church of Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and the sports council the canceling of the annual Bethlehem marathon that was planned for later this month.

