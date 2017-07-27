Palestinian Home Seized and Turned into Israeli Military Post

While Palestinian owners are forced out, settlers celebrate stealing their family home. (Photo: Social Media)

Israeli forces on Tuesday night raided a Palestinian home in Khursa village, south of Hebron city in the southern occupied West Bank, and turned the house into a military post.

Israeli soldiers broke into the home of Yousif Ayid Shahatit and stayed inside the building overnight. Illegal settlers danced and celebrated in the streets as the family was forcefully evicted.

The soldiers, locals added, brought military equipment into the house and set up a tent on the roof, which they used as a military post. No detentions were reported in the village.

Israeli settlers illegally occupy Palestinian home in Hebron https://t.co/msuJpdbU0U pic.twitter.com/RuHMRawoZn — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) July 27, 2017

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were unaware of the incident.

Turning Palestinian homes into temporary military posts is common practice for Israeli forces during overnight raids or clashes in Palestinian towns and villages. Homes located on main roads or other “strategic” locations are particularly prone to the practice.

It is also not uncommon for Israeli forces to forcibly evict Palestinians from their homes for the use of military posts.

WATCH: Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron celebrate illegally occupying a Palestinian family's home in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/ZzM3AiAbxp — The IMEU (@theIMEU) July 26, 2017

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with a weekly average of 95 search and detention raids carried out over the course 2016, according to UN documentation.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)