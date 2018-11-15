Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan has been freed after 11 months in Israeli jails.

Adnan had undertaken a hunger strike for two months in protest against his administrative detention. This ended when an Israeli court sentenced him on the grounds that he is affiliated to a banned organization.

🇵🇸#Palestine : These beautiful children have finally met their father yesterday after almost a year. Khader Adnan was imprisoned by IOF in December 2017. He was released yesterday after a 58-day hunger strike protesting his administrative detention. pic.twitter.com/hdnJVXBZ0W — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) November 14, 2018

The 40-year-old has become an icon of Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strikes since his first strike of 66 days in 2011. He undertook another hunger strike which lasted 55 days in 2014. Adnan has repeatedly been detained by occupation forces with no charges brought against him. He has spent a total of eight years in Israeli jails.

Welcome home, Khader Adnan! Long-term hunger striker Khader Adnan is embraced by his children on 14 November after winning his release from Israeli prison with a 58-day hunger strike. This is the third… https://t.co/w1duG6uNBS — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) November 15, 2018

There are currently some 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, of which 465 are detained under administrative detention. Following Adnan’s hunger strike, an estimate of 2,000 prisoners went on hunger strike in 2012, demanding an end to the policy of administrative detention, isolation and other punitive measures they faced.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)