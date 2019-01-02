Palestinian Information Ministry Reveals Number of Journalists Imprisoned in Israel

The Palestinian Information Ministry has reported that there are nineteen Palestinian journalists who are still imprisoned by Israel, in direct violation of various treaties and International Law.

In a press statement Monday, the Ministry said that the Israeli occupation and its military courts are ongoing with their serious violations against the journalists and various media outlets in occupied Palestine.

The latest The Indspira-Female Daily! https://t.co/raZCbaD2L8 — Mei Batubara (@meibatubara) January 2, 2019

It said that many journalists have also been forced under house arrest, others were forced out of their towns, in addition to facing high fines by the Israeli military courts for performing their duties.

The Ministry also said that some of the abducted journalists were shot and injured, while others are sick, in need of specialized medical treatment but are denied that right.

The soldiers also invaded and violently searched many media outlets across the West Bank, and confiscated equipment.

Children shot to death, demolished houses, imprisoned journalists. IDF? (Israel Defence Forces) is a colonial army.https://t.co/96EbHIqFl1 — Palestine is not a slogan (@Stefaniafodd) December 26, 2018

The Information Ministry stated that Israel’s violations are ongoing attempts to silence the Palestinian media outlets and the journalists, and urged the International Federation of Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, and various related organizations around the world to intervene and stop the escalating abuses against the media and the Freedom of the Press in occupied Palestine.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers have also killed Palestinian Photojournalist Yaser Murtaja, and journalist Ahmad Abu Hussein, in the Gaza Strip, in addition to wounding dozens of journalists, during the Great Return March processions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)