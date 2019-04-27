Palestinian Injured by Israeli Fire Succumbs to Wounds

April 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Omar Awni Younes, 20, succumbed to injuries caused by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian youth identified as Omar Awni Younes, 20, succumbed on Saturday evening at Beilinson Hospital in Israel to wounds he sustained last week, when he was shot and critically injured by Israeli forces near Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, the Ministry of Health said.

Younes, who comes from the village of Sanniriya in the occupied West Bank, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on April 20 at Za’tara military checkpoint, on Nablus-Ramallah road, after the soldiers claimed he had attempted to stab some of them with a knife.

Israeli authorities announced him dead today.

Israeli forces have a long record of executing Palestinian civilians and going unpunished using the pretext of “failed stabbing attack”.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

