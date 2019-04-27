Palestinian Injured by Israeli Fire Succumbs to Wounds

A Palestinian youth identified as Omar Awni Younes, 20, succumbed on Saturday evening at Beilinson Hospital in Israel to wounds he sustained last week, when he was shot and critically injured by Israeli forces near Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, the Ministry of Health said.

The Palestinian teen Omar Awni Younes from Qalqilia who died few minutes ago of critical injuries he sustained a week ago by Zionist occupation soldiers at Zatara military checkpoint, occupied Palestine, 27 April 2019. pic.twitter.com/OioAl6aede — mohamedGaza🇵🇸✌🏻 (@mohamedGaza23) April 27, 2019

Younes, who comes from the village of Sanniriya in the occupied West Bank, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on April 20 at Za’tara military checkpoint, on Nablus-Ramallah road, after the soldiers claimed he had attempted to stab some of them with a knife.

20yr-old Omar Awni Younes has died — shot by israel at a checkpoint last week, left critical — israel refused to let his mother say goodbye https://t.co/Nl2xxHbcR0 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 27, 2019

Israeli authorities announced him dead today.

Israeli forces have a long record of executing Palestinian civilians and going unpunished using the pretext of “failed stabbing attack”.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)