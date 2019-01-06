Palestinian Injured in Israeli Raid in West Bank

A Palestinian youth was seriously injured in an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

Israeli forces raided the city and searched a number of houses and shops, triggering clashes with local residents.

Witnesses said Israeli forces used live ammunition, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians, who responded by setting tires on fire.

One Palestinian was seriously injured in the clashes, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Witnesses said Israeli forces confiscated recordings of surveillance cameras before withdrawing from the area.

The Israeli military has yet to issue an official statement on the raid.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)