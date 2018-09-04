Palestinian Intelligence Delegation in D.C. to Hold Talks with CIA

US website AXIOS has quoted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as saying that a Palestinian intelligence and security delegation led by Maj. Gen. Majid Faraj, Head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service (PGIS), has visited Washington to hold talks with CIA officials.

According to the website, during his meeting with some Israeli Knesset members in his office in Ramallah, on Sunday, he said that he hopes to maintain security coordination and exchange of intelligence information with the United States. This is despite his decision to sever all forms of relations with the White House against the backdrop of US President Trump’s decision last year to transfer his country’s embassy in Israel to the city of Jerusalem.

Scoop: Palestinian intelligence delegation in D.C. for talks with CIA – my story on @axios and @news10https://t.co/BrXwMsP3MS — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 2, 2018

The CNN has quoted on its Arabic version website the Executive Director of the Israeli non-governmental organization Peace Now, Shaqued Morag, and Knesset member of Meretz Party, Moshe “Mossi” Raz, as saying that President Abbas talked during the meeting about the US proposal on “the possibility of forming a Palestinian-Jordanian confederation.”

According to Morag, Abbas said during the meeting that the US proposal “has been put forward a few months ago by Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, two senior US administration officials working on the Israeli-Palestinian matter.”

Morag added:

“Abbas told us that Kushner and Greenblatt are proposing the possibility of forming a confederation between Palestine and Jordan.”

Abbas answered saying:

“Only in case it would be a tripartite union that includes Israel.”

Morag pointed out that:

“Abbas wanted to show his commitment to reaching an agreement with Israel, but still reminded everyone that he is still committed to a two-state solution.”

Abbas furthered echoed his position that the Palestinian refugee issue should be solved in such a way that does not overburden or threaten the existence of Israel. pic.twitter.com/IEf8NF6sQD — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) September 2, 2018

The CNN quoted Morag as saying that:

“During the meeting, Abbas stressed his willingness to hold meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at any time to discuss the conflict and look for a solution. However, the Israeli Prime Minister is unwilling to do so.”

Regarding the relationship with the Americans, Morag said that Abbas told them that:

“Despite tensions with Trump’s administration, the Palestinian Authority is still in constant contact with various security organizations, including the CIA, to maintain security and combat terrorism.”

The CNN also quoted Moshe Raz as saying that:

“Abbas ordered his senior security officials to meet their Israeli counterparts on a daily basis to maintain security cooperation between the two sides.”

On the other hand, the US envoy Jason Greenblatt did not confirm any details or discussions with Abbas but stressed that the process of drafting proposals for a peaceful solution is still ongoing,” as quoted by the CNN.

Report: PA demanding Trump fire Jason Greenblatt PA chief Mahmoud Abbas reportedly demanding Trump replace special envoy Jason Greenblatt as condition for returning to negotiations. https://t.co/0loDY37Edx — MidEastTruth.com (@MidEastTruth) September 4, 2018

Greenblatt added:

“During the past 19 months, we have held talks with all the concerned parties on several ideas and possibilities. When issued, the plan will reflect ideas that we think are realistic, fair, and executable and that will improve the Israeli and Palestinian people’s lives. We will not discuss any specific ideas or private conversations that may or may not be with leaders in the region.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)