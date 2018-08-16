Palestinian Journalist Being ‘Tortured’ in Israel Jails

Female Palestinian journalist, Lama Khater, has said that she is being exposed to “torture” by Israeli interrogators who are attempting to get “baseless confessions” from her, Felesteen reported yesterday.

A lawyer from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) who visited Khater said:

“Interrogators threaten to arrest relatives if she does not confess.”

Khater did not give in to the pressure, the lawyer added.

Israel Occupation extend the detention of the Writer Palestinian Lama Khater until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4bWeSYiwDi — Belal yaghi (@Belal_Yaghi) August 13, 2018

The journalist spends all the time in jail sitting on a small chair, handcuffed and with her legs-chained in the investigation room. She is not allowed to leave except to go to the toilet.

The PPC stressed the 42-year-old mother had been subjected to “harsh and continuous” interrogation from the minute she was detained, noting that some interrogation sessions lasted up to 20 hours.

Inhumane and appalling!

Israel court refused to allow the youngest son of Lama Khater, detained Palestinian author, to see his mother as she was being prosecuted.#GreatReturnMarch #AhedTamimi pic.twitter.com/mrQHddc0tm — AbdelKarim Alkahlout #Gaza (@KareemN96) July 29, 2018

An active columnist who is critical of the occupation and the Palestinian Authorities’ cooperation with it, Khater is being held because Israel believes her work is a “time bomb”.

Her husband, Hazim Al-Fakhouri, said that his wife told him during the court hearing two days ago that she had started to suffer from severe pains in her back due to the prolonged hours sitting on the interrogation chair.

La periodista i escriptora #palestina Lama Khater va ser detinguda fa setmanes per 25 soldats israelians a #Hebron, la seua ciutat. Porta 22 dies consecutius sent interrogada per les forces de l'Estat d'#apartheid d'#Israel. 20 hores al dia d'interrogatoris. Per escriure. pic.twitter.com/On01iSVEww — Jorge #DefensemDDHH (@JorgeRTolosa) August 15, 2018

He stressed that the Israeli occupation is putting pressure on his wife in order to get confessions that it could use to indict her.

Al-Fakhouri said that the Israeli interrogators also threaten to harm her two-year-old son.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)