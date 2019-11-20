Palestinian Journalist Loses Left Eye after Being Shot by Israeli Sniper (VIDEOS)

Doctors at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem yesterday removed the eye of Palestinian photojournalist Moath Amarneh who was shot by an Israeli sniper on Friday.

A committee of specialists decided that Amarneh’s left eye must be removed along with the bullet which is logged in it. Surgery to do this took several hours.

VIDEO Israeli forces shot Palestinian journalist Muath Amarneh in the face at a protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday. #EyeofTruth #MuathEye pic.twitter.com/QwksbohiJY — AbdelKarim 🌹🇵🇸 (@KarimNK96) November 17, 2019

His family said they had contacted hospitals in a number of countries in the hope of saving his eye but no medical centers were hopeful that this could be done.

Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian journalists organized a protest in solidarity with Amarneh in Bethlehem, but the Israeli occupation forces used force to disperse them.

A Palestinian journalist has been shot by Israeli forces. Relatives say he's lost vision in one eye. His colleagues say he was targeted during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian journalists around the world are standing in solidarity with Muath Amarneh. pic.twitter.com/dym9n5PR4z — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 18, 2019

Amarneh, 32, was shot by an Israeli occupation soldier while he was covering Palestinian protests in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said that he was shot by a sniper, but the Israeli occupation army said he was shot accidentally as he was standing among the “rioters”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)