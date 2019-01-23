Palestinian Killed, 4 Injured in Israeli Bombing on Gaza

Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

One Palestinian was killed and four others were injured as Israeli mortar shells targeted eastern al-Breij in the central besieged Gaza Strip, late Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the shelling left one Palestinian killed and four others injured, including one critical injury that was transferred to the al-Shifa Hospital for treatment alongside another injury.

Spokesperson of the ministry identified the killed Palestinian, as Mahmoud al-Abed Nabbahin, 24.

Witnesses told a Ma’an reporter that the Israeli artillery shelled eastern al-Breij targeting a group of Palestinian youths near return camps.

Meanwhile, Israeli news sites reported that an Israeli soldier was lightly injured after a bullet reportedly fired from Gaza hit his helmet while near the border fence.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

