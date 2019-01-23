Palestinian Killed, 4 Injured in Israeli Bombing on Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and four others were injured as Israeli mortar shells targeted eastern al-Breij in the central besieged Gaza Strip, late Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the shelling left one Palestinian killed and four others injured, including one critical injury that was transferred to the al-Shifa Hospital for treatment alongside another injury.

Breaking news About three hours after striking security site and #killing_security_guard in #Gaza, Israeli fighters carried out a series of airstrikes hitting several areas across the #besieged_enclave. More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/44BHfjcK5z — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) January 22, 2019

Spokesperson of the ministry identified the killed Palestinian, as Mahmoud al-Abed Nabbahin, 24.

Witnesses told a Ma’an reporter that the Israeli artillery shelled eastern al-Breij targeting a group of Palestinian youths near return camps.

▪Rest In Peace brother▪

Mahmoud Nabahin a member of the Hamas military wing, who was shot dead by the Israeli artillery bombing of a resistance Outpost in al-Bura camp, in the central Gaza strip #Palestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/IdBi60iAyR — Arshi Misha (@ArshiMisha) January 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Israeli news sites reported that an Israeli soldier was lightly injured after a bullet reportedly fired from Gaza hit his helmet while near the border fence.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)