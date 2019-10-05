Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

October 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Alaa Nizar Ayesh Hemdan (28) was killed by Israeli fire in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

At least one Palestinian was killed and over 54 others were injured by live bullets or rubber-coated rounds today, as Israeli forces attacked hundreds of protesters taking part in the weekly Great March of Return at the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, according to medical sources.

The Gazan Health Ministry said 28-year-old Alaa Nizar Ayesh Hemdan was killed by Israeli forces during the latest protest on Friday.

Some of the wounded were moved to the hospital and others were treated in the field hospitals.

Some of the Palestinian citizens injured today by Zionist occupation snipers while suppressing the nonviolent great return marches in Gaza today, occupied Palestine, 4 October 2019.

Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, October 4, 2019

Over 310 Palestinians have been killed and about 17,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests in Gaza on March 30, 2018.

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

