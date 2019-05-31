Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian young man in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday morning.

The 19-year old Palestinian, who has yet to be identified, was shot in Jerusalem in the early hours of this morning.

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed two Palestinians today in separate incidents – including a child who was trying to enter Jerusalem on the last Friday of Ramadan. Abdallah Ghaith, 16.

Yusuf Wajeeh, 18.https://t.co/4rlhxFeNhfhttps://t.co/4VZyEIolaK pic.twitter.com/R1TerqBpV5 — Ben White (@benabyad) May 31, 2019

It is believed that the teen, who is originally from the occupied West Bank, was in Jerusalem to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque for the last Friday of Ramadan.

Israeli media has accused the teen of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against two Israeli settlers near the Old City’s Damascus Gate. He was shot dead by the Israel Police at the scene.

This morning, Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Abdullah Ghaith as he tried to enter Jerusalem to pray at al-Aqsa. https://t.co/QQZ9gqyMBe pic.twitter.com/misMRGZSxW — The IMEU (@theIMEU) May 31, 2019

The police then imposed severe restrictions on movement in the Old City and around Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, inspecting all Palestinian worshippers traveling to the site, a correspondent from Wafa reported.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)