Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem

May 31, 2019
A 19-year-old Palestinian was kllled by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian young man in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday morning.

The 19-year old Palestinian, who has yet to be identified, was shot in Jerusalem in the early hours of this morning.

It is believed that the teen, who is originally from the occupied West Bank, was in Jerusalem to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque for the last Friday of Ramadan.

Israeli media has accused the teen of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against two Israeli settlers near the Old City’s Damascus Gate. He was shot dead by the Israel Police at the scene.

The police then imposed severe restrictions on movement in the Old City and around Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, inspecting all Palestinian worshippers traveling to the site, a correspondent from Wafa reported.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

