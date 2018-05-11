Palestinian Killed and Dozens of Wounded at Gaza Border

One journalist is among those injured today at the Gaza border. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces have shot dead a 40-year-old man, Jaber Salem Abu Mustafa, east of Khan Younis, according to the health ministry.

Abu Mustafa died when he was shot in the chest with live ammunition.

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, says 167 other people have been wounded due to live ammunition, tear gas, and rubber-coated steel bullets.

One journalist is among those injured. He sustained an injury in the foot east of Khan Younis.

Al-Qidra says the medical staff is conducting therapeutic treatment for dozens wounded by Israeli forces, including women and children.

