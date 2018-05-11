Palestinian Killed and Dozens of Wounded at Gaza Border

Israeli forces have shot dead a 40-year-old man, Jaber Salem Abu Mustafa, east of Khan Younis, according to the health ministry.

Abu Mustafa died when he was shot in the chest with live ammunition.

The 50th Palestinian protester to be killed since March 30 has just been identified by medics in Gaza: Jaber Salem Abu Mustafa. https://t.co/1wsO2oYonX — James Brownsell (@JamesBrownsell) May 11, 2018

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, says 167 other people have been wounded due to live ammunition, tear gas, and rubber-coated steel bullets.

One journalist is among those injured. He sustained an injury in the foot east of Khan Younis.

Al-Qidra says the medical staff is conducting therapeutic treatment for dozens wounded by Israeli forces, including women and children.

