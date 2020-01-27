Palestinian Leaders Call for Unity, Dialogue, in Response to Deal of the Century Announcement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian officials accused Washington of attempting “to cancel” the Palestinian cause, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will reveal details of his so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ on Tuesday.

The American President is scheduled to discuss the plan separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent, Benny Gantz, in Washington. The Palestinian leadership will not be involved in the meetings.

A high-ranking Palestinian official has threatened that the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority would withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords in case US President Donald Trump unveils his so-called deal of the century on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian…/ Menafn pic.twitter.com/qdFTgjJ4jn — Vision Plus (@vplusen) January 27, 2020

The Palestinian leaders say that “they were not invited to Washington and that no peace plan can work without them”, Reuters news agency reported on Monday.

According to the Palestinian news source Al Watan Voice, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has already started its own diplomatic action to counter the US so-called peace plan.

PA Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riyad al-Maliki, announced during a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to the occupied territories on Sunday, that the PA leadership is discussing measures to respond to the American plan together with other Arab States.

Today I repeat: I just want to say thank you for everything you have done for the State of Israel. You have been the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House, and I think tomorrow we can continue making history. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lQrwrlFDHi — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 27, 2020

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told Agency France Press that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) reserved the right “to withdraw from the interim agreement” of the Oslo Accords, signed in 1993.

For his part, the leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh reiterated on Sunday that his movement is ready to meet with the Fatah leadership and all other Palestinian political groups in Cairo to resume the ongoing dialogue.

We must “unite, draw our pathway and take the lead ahead of defending our Jerusalem and our dignity,” Haniyeh said as quoted in the Middle East Monitor.

(The Palestine Chronicle)