Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday has died from his wounds, Palestinian media has reported.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28-year-old Mahmoud al-Adham was shot by the Israeli army at the fence east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
Earlier today, Israeli forces killed Mahmoud al-Adham (28), of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades, inside the Gaza Strip nr. the fence.
Al-Adham died hours later at the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahiya from gunshot wounds.
In a statement, the Hamas movement claimed al-Adham as its member, saying that it would not let the death go “unpunished” and that Israel “would bear the consequences of this criminal act.”
