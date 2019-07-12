Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza

July 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Mahmoud al-Adham (28) was shot by the Israeli army in the northern Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday has died from his wounds, Palestinian media has reported.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28-year-old Mahmoud al-Adham was shot by the Israeli army at the fence east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Adham died hours later at the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahiya from gunshot wounds.

In a statement, the Hamas movement claimed al-Adham as its member, saying that it would not let the death go “unpunished” and that Israel “would bear the consequences of this criminal act.”

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

