Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces on Thursday has died from his wounds, Palestinian media has reported.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28-year-old Mahmoud al-Adham was shot by the Israeli army at the fence east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier today, Israeli forces killed Mahmoud al-Adham (28), of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades, inside the Gaza Strip nr. the fence. AQB vowed to respond – & the Israeli army announced the shooting "stemmed from a misunderstanding".https://t.co/OZ0q5xWnmGhttps://t.co/K9jYtBYm9Y pic.twitter.com/onNdHUtv5n — Ben White (@benabyad) July 11, 2019

Al-Adham died hours later at the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahiya from gunshot wounds.

Before protests began, mourners in #Gaza laid to rest 28-year-old Mahmoud al-Adham who was mistakenly shot by #Israeli forces in the northern town of Beit Hanoun on Thursday. https://t.co/8HOo3cAID5 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 12, 2019

In a statement, the Hamas movement claimed al-Adham as its member, saying that it would not let the death go “unpunished” and that Israel “would bear the consequences of this criminal act.”

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)