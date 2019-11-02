Palestinian Man Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (VIDEOS)

Ahmad Mohammad Shahri, 27, was killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man who was seriously injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip during the night and early morning hours today died of his wounds, according to medical sources.

Ahmad Mohammad Shahri, 27, from Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, died this morning of wounds sustained when a missile fired by Israeli warplanes hit an area near him.

Three other people were also injured, some seriously, in the same attack, said the sources at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis where the injured were taken.

Israeli warplanes attacked dozens of locations throughout the Gaza Strip all night and early this morning causing widespread panic among the people and heavy damage to property.

All last night long was horrifying for Palestinian citizens in Gaza. Zionist occupation warplanes targeted many areas in…

Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, November 1, 2019

Israel claimed the attacks came in response to an earlier firing of 10 rockets from Gaza into bordering towns without causing any injury. Seven of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome system while three fell in open space.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

