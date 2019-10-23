Palestinian Man Shot, Injured by Israeli Forces near Jenin

Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

A Palestinian man was injured on Wednesday morning by Israeli gunfire near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

PRCS said that Israeli forces opened fire on Abdullah Etheimar, 35, from Tulkarm, injuring him in the left ankle and thigh.

Etheimar was withheld briefly at Barta’a military checkpoint before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

His condition was reported to be moderate.

Eight Palestinians were injured during the last couple of weeks after they were shot by Israeli soldiers near Israel’s apartheid wall.

Such shooting incidents involve Palestinians attempting to enter Israel for work.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

