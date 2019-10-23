Palestinian Man Shot, Injured by Israeli Forces near Jenin

A Palestinian man was injured on Wednesday morning by Israeli gunfire near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

PRCS said that Israeli forces opened fire on Abdullah Etheimar, 35, from Tulkarm, injuring him in the left ankle and thigh.

More than 7,400 Palestinians have been injured by live ammunition, with around half suffering from open fractures, where the bone is broken near the wound. pic.twitter.com/XaFwKAnFRI — TheyAreALLOurChildren (@revhumanrights) October 19, 2019

Etheimar was withheld briefly at Barta’a military checkpoint before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

His condition was reported to be moderate.

Human rights group condemns Israel's "rash, careless shooting" that killed mother of nine at checkpoint last month https://t.co/lBuoHnfbDc — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) October 22, 2019

Eight Palestinians were injured during the last couple of weeks after they were shot by Israeli soldiers near Israel’s apartheid wall.

Such shooting incidents involve Palestinians attempting to enter Israel for work.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)