Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza Clashes Last Week

A Palestinian in Gaza died early Saturday morning after succumbing to wounds he sustained last Sunday during clashes with Israeli forces near the eastern border of the Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said that 28-year-old Sharif Abed Shalash succumbed to a wound he sustained last Sunday, when Israeli forces shot him in the stomach with live ammunition during protests along the Gaza border with Israel.

Christmas in Gaza for Palestinian Christians https://t.co/dKGds5NGzm pic.twitter.com/0UGWjc47Tw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 24, 2017

Shalash had been in the Intensive Care Unit since his injury. He was participating in protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which have been ongoing since Trump’s announcement earlier this month.

Shalash is the 13th Palestinian — 11 of whom were from Gaza — to have been killed by Israeli forces since the announcement. On Friday, two Palestinians were shot dead along the Gaza border during clashes with Israeli forces.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)