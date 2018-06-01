Palestinian Medical Volunteer Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza (VIDEOS)

A Palestinian woman – reportedly a medical volunteer – was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Friday, Gaza’s health ministry has reported, as protests continued on the border with Israel.

Razan al-Najjar – a 21-year old volunteer with the ministry of health – was shot by Israeli forces on the eastern border of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

#Breaking: Israel snipers kill with cold blood the young Palestinian paramedic Razan Najjar as she was doing her job in helping Palestinians marching near #Gaza borders. It's becoming more clear with time, #Israel is not a democratic state, it's a terrorist entity! pic.twitter.com/e7nuD16c0s — CIR_Palestine (@CIR_Palestine) June 1, 2018

Friday’s death marks weeks of demonstrations on the Gaza border, beginning March 30, which has seen at least 123 Palestinian protesters killed by Israeli gunfire.

Israel killed Palestinian medic Razan al-Najjar while she was treating injured protesters today. This video of her was taken only a few weeks ago. She would volunteer to treat the injured for 13 consecutive hours every Friday and then continue her shift at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/X1PBEpVoQC — Tamara Nassar (@TamaraINassar) June 1, 2018

The protests – dubbed “the Great Return March” – called for the right of return of refugees, and peaked on May 14 when the US moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem.

#Watch || Palestinians are marching to the eastrern border of #Gaza Strip to participate in #GreatReturnMarch.

Video from the middle area camp in the east of Al-Buraij Refugee Camp

Video by: @pallive_en pic.twitter.com/gAR3hvXCW2 — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) June 1, 2018

Over 61 Palestinians were killed and 2,400 injured on that day, while tens of thousands protested along the besieged strip’s border.

Israeli snipers fired live rounds and tear gas at the protesters, with condemnation from the UN and human rights groups.