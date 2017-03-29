Palestinian NGOs Call for Arab League to Impose Sanctions on Israel

Mar 29 2017 / 9:00 pm
Arab leaders denounced Israeli apartheid. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Some 133 Palestinian NGOs yesterday called on the Arab League to take the needed measures to impose sanctions on Israel over its “violation of international law and international legitimacy”, the Anadolu Agency reported.

In a message sent to the Arab League summit, which is currently convening in Jordan, the Palestinian NGOs Network said: “The time to take the needed measures to impose sanctions on Israel has come.”

The statement noted that the sanctions should include contacts between Israel and the Arab states and the other countries which support Israel such as the United States.

Meanwhile, the statement reiterated the importance of “bringing back the Palestinian cause to be the top priority and the central issue of the Arabs.”

“We trust you as we are sure that you can cooperate with the international bodies to put pressure on Israel in order to respect the rights of the Palestinian people,” NGOs network said in the statement.

The NGOs network also called for the Arab League to “stick to the rights of the Palestinians guaranteed by the UN resolutions and the international law, including the right of return, self-determination and establishing the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.”

At the same time, the NGOs Network noted the importance of the “Arab League’s role in achieving internal [Palestinian] reconciliation and ending the division between Hamas and Fatah.”

The Arab leaders are currently meeting in Amman to discuss several issues, including the reinforcement of the Arab Peace Initiative as a basis for means to end the unrest between the Palestinians and Israelis.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

