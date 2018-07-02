Palestinian Officials: Arab Leaders Asked U.S. to Keep ‘Deal of Century’ Secret

July 2, 2018 Blog, News
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed that most of the Arab leaders had agreed on the US “deal of the Century”, noting that they asked the US to keep their agreement a secret, Al-Khaleej Online reported yesterday.

According to the news website, the Israeli paper said that Arab leaders asked the US to keep their approval of the “Deal of the Century” as a secret as they expect this would harm the region’s stability.

Haaretz also said that a number of Palestinian officials said that the Arab states, which accepted the deal, asked the White House to keep it a secret.

They warned the members of the US delegation which visited the region last week that they face internal challenges because of the Iranian and Syrian issues, adding that accepting a deal that does not meet the Palestinian aspirations could increase tensions in the Middle East.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.