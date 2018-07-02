Palestinian Officials: Arab Leaders Asked U.S. to Keep ‘Deal of Century’ Secret

Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed that most of the Arab leaders had agreed on the US “deal of the Century”, noting that they asked the US to keep their agreement a secret, Al-Khaleej Online reported yesterday.
Leaks of a closed meeting of Netanyahu .. Arab leaders rejected the request of “Kouchner” funding the reconstruction of Gaza to complete the “deal of the century” https://t.co/SdZb0QYy93 pic.twitter.com/cllxh4SXyc
According to the news website, the Israeli paper said that Arab leaders asked the US to keep their approval of the “Deal of the Century” as a secret as they expect this would harm the region’s stability.
Fears of a Backlash to Trump's "Deal of the Century" – Arab leaders asked U.S. not to reveal Mideast peace plan, Palestinians say https://t.co/BB3RA8aMWl
Haaretz also said that a number of Palestinian officials said that the Arab states, which accepted the deal, asked the White House to keep it a secret.
They warned the members of the US delegation which visited the region last week that they face internal challenges because of the Iranian and Syrian issues, adding that accepting a deal that does not meet the Palestinian aspirations could increase tensions in the Middle East.
