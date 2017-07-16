Palestinian Officials Meet as Israel Imposes New Restrictions on Al-Aqsa

Israeli occupation soldiers inspect the body of a Palestinian killed in al-Aqsa shooting. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss recent Israeli measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Ramallah meeting included Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Hussein, Palestinian Authority (PA) Deputy Prime Minister Ziyad Abu Amr, PA Governor of Jerusalem Adnan al-Husseini, Minister of Endowment Yousif Ideis, among other PA officials.

Fatah spokesman Munir al-Jaghoub said the officials present at the meeting “affirmed” that the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Old City of Jerusalem should remain as it was,” expressing opposition to the Israeli decision to install metal detectors at the entrances of the compound.

Sunday’s meeting in Ramallah also led to the appointment of a committee to examine the extent of damages and possible thefts during Israeli forces’ raids in the Al-Aqsa compound following Friday’s events.

The meeting came as Palestinians reported continued Israeli restrictions at the Al-Aqsa compound on Sunday.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) denounced in a statement on Sunday the recent Israeli restrictions in Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming that such measures were “part of Israeli policies applied to create a Jewish majority in the City and part of the Israeli collective punishment policy in the Palestinian territory,” in contravention of international law.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)