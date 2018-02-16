The Palestinian Olive Tree and Ahed Tamimi

By Wasan Abu Baker

After my father’s release from and Israeli prison in 1988, our family, friends, and neighbors had a huge celebration welcoming him home. He spent a few months as a political prisoner in the harsh Negev prison. I was so happy to have him home, as a seven year-old it was terrible to have my father away from us for such a long time. At first, we couldn’t recognize my father with a big beard and my little sister and brother were scared of this strange man embracing our mother.

Jim Fitzpatrick, the artist who created the iconic 1967 poster of ‘Che’ Guevara,has focused his lens on Ahed Tamimi, the teenage Palestinian activist who slapped an Israeli soldier in December last year and faces up to 10 years in prisonhttps://t.co/kUEhkm1ijx — akay47 (@akay47) February 16, 2018

Life was mostly normal after that, normal for a Palestinian family resisting occupation, that is. Our lives were always interrupted with road closures, demonstrations, targeting of political activists some of which were my classmates, neighbors, relatives, and friends, and all kinds of restrictions on Palestinian life.

Through all this my parents were determined to give their children a decent life. They struggled to complete the construction of our family home which, in my culture, is the best way to guarantee a future for your family. There is a feeling that all you need is your land and home, and you can survive anything. Therefore, the confiscation of land and destruction of home in Palestine by the Israeli Occupation is one of the harshest ways that they attempt to break the will of the people. But the people continue to struggle to keep their, plant their olive trees, grow their families, and build their homes.

Growing up, my father always encouraged us to be brave and not fear anything. I didn’t understand how important this was, but now I understand that being in a place where you have to struggle just to survive and have a voice you must be courageous. There are many “children of the stones” like me; children who grew up through the first Palestinian Intifada of 1987 and learned to face a concerted intent on destroying your way of life.

The Palestinian struggle was keen on making the people aware of their human rights. It also encouraged them to stand up to oppression and defend their rights.

My dad was born before the war of 1948. He lost his father at a young age, and my grandmother, at the age of 18, had to raise four children on her own. She had nothing but her children and the land she inherited from my grandfather as the main source of income. She used the land to plant an olive orchard and make a life for her and her children. The olive tree is an important part of Palestinian heritage because it has guaranteed a life for those who took care of the trees.

As a young girl, my father would tell me the history of the olive tree and how the Romans brought it to Palestine when they ruled here. And Palestinians have adopted the olive tree as a symbol of their attachment to their land. This tree is a resilient tree and likewise, the Palestinians draw their strength from its strong roots and resilience.

The olive harvest season in October bears socio-cultural meaning where families come together to harvest the trees. I still remember those days when we came home from school and then going out to the field to pick the olives, then coming back home to finish our homework.

Look at the colour of this olive oil fresh off the press. It's unreal! This is #Palestine

See http://t.co/RW8RqczADi pic.twitter.com/yiL1T7MN6G — Telche (@THMAbuSultan) October 29, 2014

After the harvest was complete we would take the olives to our family factory where the olives are pressed to make olive oil. I remember standing next to my dad to have a taste of the freshest olive oil along with my pita bread. He used to say that once you drink olive oil it becomes part of your soul. I will never forget and miss always miss the smell of olives on those days.

Every day, my father took us to work on our ancestral land. Taking care of olive trees or just walking around on the land. I remember on our walks seeing only settlements in the distance and my father recalling how he would visit that distant land to visit relatives as a child. As a child myself, I would ask questions about who we were there now and why can’t go there to play where he used to play, but he had no answers to give. He would tell me more stories about the olive trees and their connection with the people of Palestine and all the civilizations that governed it over the ages.

It’s #OLIVE season in #Palestine. Our family tending their groves in Galilee. We love the first press of fresh olive oil! 💚 #palestinianfood pic.twitter.com/1qS6mNjRga — Tanoreen Restaurant (@Tanoreen) October 21, 2017

The olive Tree is a sacred tree and has been mentioned in the three holy books of the Abrahamic faiths; Quran, Bible, and Torah. Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) taught the importance of this tree in providing food and medicine. Palestinians also take pride in that arguably the oldest olive tree in the world, Al Badawi, is found in Al Walaja which is a small town within the municipality of Bethlehem.

The years have passed, and our trees have grown, towering with strength and dignity. Bringing a larger olive harvest every year. I returned to visit Palestine with my three children from America in December 2017, and they saw in their own eyes the presence of olive trees as a sign of our heritage.

israeli settlers burn some of the world’s OLDEST olive trees, a palestinian natural treasure, to the ground so they can steal more of palestine for themselves. these trees are essential, the “livelihoods for palestinian farmers”. https://t.co/ZfywhWWtcF — asha 🥀🚩 (@redpraxis) January 27, 2018

Unfortunately, our visit coincided with President Trump making a decision which could deprive Palestinians of claiming Jerusalem as their capital of Palestine. A city which has been at the root of Palestinian heritage for hundreds and thousands of years. While we were there, the events unfolded rapidly with marches and demonstrations condemning this US decision.

A 35yrs old painting by artist Souad Nasr vs. an Old woman holding onto an olive tree being uprooted by Israel in 2000s. #LandDay #Palestine pic.twitter.com/9trC38V0YP — Shorooq (@ShorooqN) March 30, 2017

There were, as always violations of Palestinian rights which lead to the arrest of Ahed Tamimi and her mother, Nariman Tamimi. Ahed is a Palestinian child born on the land of the village of Nabi Saleh in Palestine. She loved her family and her land and reminded me of myself when I was a little girl. She, like me, was taught the significance of our Palestinian heritage and the importance of the olive tree in Palestine.

WOW: New Dream Defenders letter calls for the release of Ahed Tamimi. Signed by Jesse Williams, Rosario Dawson, Tom Morello, Michelle Alexander, Danny Glover, Vic Mensa, Angela Davis, Talib Kweli, Cornel West, Alice Walker, Michael Bennett, & many more. https://t.co/dTkoVfcgRs pic.twitter.com/3mipxScfaM — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) February 12, 2018

Ahed Tamimi realized that the extraction of the olive tree from its soil was more like grabbing a child from its mother’s lap. The olive trees in Palestine tells our people’s history and needs to reach the ears of the whole world, it is a tale of a people ready to sacrifice everything for their land. A people ready to die with dignity like the olive tree, rather than live in humiliation.

-Wasan Abu-Baker is an American Activist with a Palestinian Origin. She is the Vice Chair of Corpus Christi National Justice for our Neighbors in Corpus Christi,Texas, a member of ABCD New addition Team, and a staff writer for Kings River Life Magazine in the US. She contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com.

