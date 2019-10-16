Palestinian Parliament Calls for Saudi to Release Palestinian Prisoners

October 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Photo: via MEMO)

First Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament Ahmad Bahar yesterday called on Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to release Palestinian prisoners held in the kingdom, Felesteen reported.

During a meeting with the families of the prisoners, Bahar said that the Palestinian prisoners in Saudi jails have not violated the country’s rules.

Abdul Majeed Al-Khodari, brother of Mohammad Al-Khodari who was detained in April, said the families of the prisoners had formed a popular body in order to start organizing activities in support of the prisoners.

He said that this body aims to highlight the issue of the prisoners and spread awareness about them and their tragedy.

In September, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas revealed that Saudi Arabia had arrested scores of Palestinians, including Al-Khodari, the official Hamas representative in the Kingdom, his son and others.

Rights groups revealed that Al-Khodari is suffering from serious illnesses and stated that the prisoners have been exposed to harsh treatment and torture inside the Saudi jails.

The rights groups called for the kingdom either to release them immediately or disclose the reasons for their detention.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.