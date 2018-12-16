Palestinian Patients at Ramallah Hospital Suffocate by Tear-Gas

Several Palestinian patients at the Palestinian Medical Center in Ramallah City, in the central occupied West Bank, suffered severe tear-gas suffocation due to the heavy tear-gas fired by Israeli forces in the area on Saturday.

Head of the medical center, Dr. Ahmad al-Beitawi, condemned the direct and indirect targeting of patients and Palestinians inside the Palestine Medical Center, saying that it violates all international laws and statues.

73 Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes, IOF Fires Tear Gas near Ramallah Hospital https://t.co/C1D1NanpKp#Middle_East pic.twitter.com/s4dShrRrna — Almanarnews English (@AlmanarEnglish) December 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Minister of Health Jawad Awwad said that he sent urgent letters to international health organizations, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Crescent and other human rights organizations to immediately intervene to provide safety to Palestinians, medical teams, ambulances and health centers.

Israeli forces encircled Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and sent in reinforcements after a gunman shot dead two Israelis. https://t.co/cMwjzPAd8V — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) December 13, 2018

Clashes have been ongoing in the Ramallah and al-Bireh district as Israeli forces are still searching for a Palestinian who had carried out a shooting attack, killing two Israeli soldiers, two days ago.

Israeli forces also blew up a Palestinian family building, earlier Saturday, which resulted in clashes between Palestinian protesters and activists and Israeli forces in the area, during which Israeli forces heavily fired tear-gas bombs.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)