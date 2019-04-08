Palestinian PM Shtayyeh to Form New Government without Hamas

New Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh. (Photo: via MEMO)

Palestinian prime minister-designate Mohammed Shtayyeh will announce the makeup of his new government in the coming days, which rival faction Hamas have already accused of being a “power grab” by Fatah.

The new Ramallah-based administration is likely to exclude all members of Hamas, which rules the Palestinian Gaza territories.

Shtayyeh has until April 14 to form a new government, although analysts say that decision-making power remains with 84-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas who has been in power since 2005.

Abbas on March 10 told Shtayyeh to form a new government, replacing Rami Hamdallah’s technocratic administration which had the nominal backing of Hamas.

Five smaller factions will also join Fatah in the new government, officials said, while the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) reportedly refused to take part.

Deputy president Mahmoud Aloul told AFP a meeting would be held Monday evening between Shtayyeh and Abbas to decide on candidates for the remaining ministries.

Hamas has criticized the formation of the government, accusing Fatah of a power grab.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

