Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Admitted to Hospital

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been admitted to hospital in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said, providing no further details on his condition.

Palestinian President Abbas hospitalized in a West Bank hospital – Palestinian official https://t.co/jfve3Wc1UQ pic.twitter.com/O1AsLMlVUn — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 20, 2018

It was the third time Abbas, 82, had been admitted in a week.

He underwent minor ear surgery on Tuesday and was released a few hours later and admitted to hospital briefly again on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The condition of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who was hospitalised for a third time in a week, is reassuring and his tests are normal, the director of the hospital treating him says pic.twitter.com/uZ554DCYFV — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 20, 2018

Abbas had failed to attend the extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Turkey on Friday, which was held to discuss the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Leaders of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states arrived in Istanbul on Friday for a summit, called by Turkey, over the killings of about 60 Palestinian protesters by Israeli forces along the Gaza border. https://t.co/IgBxkcL8w3 — Catch News (@CatchNews) May 19, 2018

Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.

He has not designated a successor, and the Palestinians have not held presidential elections since 2005 because of the split between Abbas’ Fatah party and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)