Palestinian Prisoner Barghouti to Run in Presidential Election

December 27, 2019 News, Slider
Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouthi. (Photo via Social Media)

Imprisoned senior Fatah official, Marwan Barghouti, will run against the incumbent Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the country’s upcoming presidential election, member of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council Hatem Abdel Qader announced yesterday.

Abdel Qader told Quds Press that Barghouthi’s lawyer had informed him of the prisoner’s intention “to run for the upcoming presidential election”.

Citing local opinion polls, Abdel Qader pointed out that Barghouthi was “Fatah’s favorite candidate” if Abbas decided not to run for another term.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) was recently reported to have been looking at nominating Barghouthi for its legislative elections, but he has yet to agree on the movement’s proposal. Local sources say that Barghouthi could run for the presidential election once he “resigns from the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC).”

Barghouthi has been in Israeli detention since 2002 when he was sentenced to five life sentences and 40 years in prison. He is expected to be included in an imminent prisoner swap deal with Israel, in exchange for Hamas releasing two Israeli soldiers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.