Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Solitary Confinement in Israeli Jail

July 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Nassar Majed Taqatqa (31) died while in solitary confinement in an Israeli prison. (Photo: via MEMO)

A Palestinian has died while in solitary confinement in an Israeli prison, the head of the Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs revealed this morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Nassar Majed Taqatqa, who was being held in Nitzan prison, was detained by occupation forces a month ago after they raided his house in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Fajjar near Bethlehem, Qadri Abu-Baker said.

Two weeks ago Taqatqa was returned to his family home while handcuffed, Wafa reported and remained there while his home was searched. Jawad Thawabteh, an activist from Bethlehem, said he was beaten before being returned to prison.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said Taqatqa was detained on 19 June and was still being interrogated when he was declared dead. The cause of death has not been revealed nor is it known why he was detained.

His family said that he did not have any medical or health issues before he was detained.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

